Kenneth R. Truelock passed away on May 16, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521, with Dr. Mark Broussard officiating.
Kenneth R. Truelock, 90, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on May 16, 2021. He was born in Tyler, Texas on October 13, 1930 to James Murphy and Beulah Gentry Truelock. He was married to Joy Truelock for 66 years. He retired from Shell Oil after 35 years as a Senior Inspector.
Commented