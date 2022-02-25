James E Campbell Jr. passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A visitation for James will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, 5400 North St, Nacogdoches, Texas 75965, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. James will be laid to rest in Shady Grove Cemetery, Nacogdoches, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.casonmonk-metcalf.com for the Campbell family.
James E Campbell Jr., age 79, of Nacogdoches, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in Nacogdoches, Texas. James was born August 2, 1942 in Lake Jackson, Texas to parents James E Campbell Sr. and Laverne Rayburn Campbell.
