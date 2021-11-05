Jerome Samuel Fram passed away. Graveside services were held Friday, October 29, 2021, at Emanu El Memorial Park. Congregation K’nesseth Israel held a special service on Friday evening, November 5, to honor his memory and his many years as a vital part of congregational life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation K’nesseth Israel, PO Box 702, Baytown, TX 77522 or to the charity of your choice.
Jerome Samuel Fram was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on September 3, 1934, to the late Helen Ober Fram and Julius Fram. Jerry as he was known by family and friends, grew up and happily spent his childhood and most of his life in Baytown, Texas. His late brother Lewis and he were very close during childhood, sharing many friends and adventures together. This closeness continued throughout their lives.
