Johnnie Lou Gresham, 91, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown, TX.
