Jack Bernard Rackley passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. A visitation for Jack will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Sterling-White Funeral Home, Highlands, Texas with funeral services to begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Sterling White Cemetery where Jack will be laid to rest next to his wife Jeannene.
Jack Bernard Rackley, 78, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Jack was born January 2, 1944 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents Walter Weldon Rackley and Florence Virginia Page Rackley who preceded him in death along with his beloved wife Jeannene Rackley; brothers Don Rackley and Weldon Rackley; and grandson Joshua Rackley.
