Willena Mae Latapie Cherry passed away on December 28, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on the grounds at First Christian Church, Saturday, January 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church 201 Forrest St, Baytown, TX 77520.
Willena Mae Latapie Cherry of Baytown passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Willena was born May 21, 1928 in Goose Creek, Texas. She was the only child of Ambrose Henry and Velma Willena Akins Latapie. She married James Ivy Cherry on Valentine’s Day in 1948 at First Christian Church in Baytown. Willena loved her church. She taught Sunday school classes, worked with vacation Bible school, chaired the Membership Committee, and served as an elder for many years. Her friends at First Christian were very special to her.
