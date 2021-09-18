Charles Allan Murch passed away on September 6, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home, with entombment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com.
Charles Allan Murch passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home in Baytown, Texas. He was born August 10, 1957 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents Sam and Charlotte Murch.
