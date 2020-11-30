Leonard Singleton, Jr. passed away on November 21, 2020. Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, only a private graveside service is planned. He will be buried at Mt Pleasant Cemetery, Montgomery, Texas. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in his name to one of the following: Mt Pleasant Cemetery Association, c/o Nita Bailey, P. O. Box 2104, Conroe, TX 77305; or Watson Rare Native Plant Preserve, P. O. Box 533, Warren, TX 77664; or to the charity of your choice.
Leonard Singleton, Jr. passed away at his home in Baytown on November 21, 2020 at age 82, after a long battle with cancer. His wife of 52 years, Pauline, was at his side.
