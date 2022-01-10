Maudene Callier Chambers passed away. A memorial service will take place Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home, followed by a reception at 11. Brian wants their friends to know that he loves his parents and misses them very much! He hopes to see friends at the memorial service and the reception following it.
Maudene Callier Chambers was born in Crockett, Texas in 1931 to John B Callier and Maude Douglass Callier. She was the youngest of five children. She had two sisters, Johnnie Dell Callier and Lois Callier, and two brothers, Frank Callier and Ed Callier. Her mother died when Maudene was a teen and she moved to Houston to live with her sister Lois and her husband Charles Rogers. She graduated from Lamar High School in Houston.
