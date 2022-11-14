William Joseph Starr Sr. passed away on September 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Beach City Community Building, 12723 Farm to Market Rd 2354.
William Joseph Starr Sr., 84, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on July 13, 1938, to John and Samantha Starr in Tarzana, California. Bill was referred to as “Mudgrip” by those who knew him best. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing with friends and loved ones. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who had the opportunity to guide people from all around the world. Bill was great to have sitting around the campfire and was known for his jokes and storytelling. He could make anybody laugh. He retired as a mechanic from Exxon in 1998.
