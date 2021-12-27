Nancy Ann (Farris) Mickel passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged in memory of her late sister, Barbara Sue Jones, to the Susan G Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or at komen.org. To view the online obituary and obtain details about a memorial service or to post a tribute for the family, go to www. navarrefuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX, 77521 (281) 422-8111.
Nancy Ann (Farris) Mickel, 75, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021, in Houston, Texas, after a brief illness. She was born on October 20, 1946, in Trinity, Texas.
She married David Mickel on June 17, 1966. They started their married life as house parents in San Antonio for the Mexican Baptist Girls’ Home before returning to Baytown.
Nancy graduated from Lee College School of Nursing and was a LVN for almost 40 years at San Jacinto Hospital, Bay Coast Hospital, and Kindred Healthcare in Pasadena and Baytown.
Nancy was a kind and generous woman who was often caring for friends and family. She enjoyed being part of Bible studies and ladies’ groups at her church, Rollingbrook Fellowship in Baytown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Vance Mickel, her parents, Nab Chapel Farris and Viola Strickland Farris, and eight siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Gera Lynn Schultz and husband, Michael; her son, Gregory Mickel and wife Belinda; sisters Betty Crain (husband Alvis) and Doris Hardin; grandsons, Nickolas and Clay Schultz; granddaughters, Elizabeth (husband Ricky Martinez), Samantha and McKenzie Mickel; great grandson, Julian Martinez; and a multitude of relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged in memory of her late sister, Barbara Sue Jones, to the Susan G Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or at komen.org.
