Judith Graham Little Horton passed. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 25th from 5 to 8 pm. at Guillen Funeral Home, 1308 S. Hwy. 146, Baytown, TX. Burial services will be at a later date.
Judith Graham Little Horton, 78 years old was a lifetime resident of Baytown. She was born in Pelly, Texas on August 24, 1941. She was a 1959 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. She also was a lifetime member of VFW 912 Ladies Aux where she served as president . She worked as a bookkeeper until October 2019. She attended South East Texas Cowboy Church.
Commented