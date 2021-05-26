Jimmy Lee Osborne passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021. A celebration of Jim’s life has been planned for Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Home in Baytown Texas. An additional service in West Virginia will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jim’s name to Northside Baptist Church, Baytown Texas.
Jimmy Lee Osborne, age 75, of Baytown Texas, formerly of Charleston and Boone County, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021 in Houston Methodist Hospital after experiencing a stroke.
