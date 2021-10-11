Robert M. Addison passed away on October 7, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home from 11 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, Texas. Online memorial tributes and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Robert M. Addison, of Baytown, passed away October 7, 2021. He was born in Colmesneil, Texas on December 5, 1935 to Ernest and Willie Mae Addison.
