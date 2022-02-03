Vernessia Dee Carter passed away. The services will be at First Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Cypress St. Crosby, TX, 77532 February 5, 2022. Viewing will be from 11 to 12, followed by the service. Interment will be at Paradise North immediately following the service, 10401 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX, 77088
Vernessia Dee Carter, or ”Nessa” as she was affectionately called was born May 7, 1953. Her father was Deacon Travis Dover Carter and her mother was Missionary Mary Agnes Carter. They raised her to honor and cherish God and by age 7 she decided to make Jesus her Lord and Savior. As a young child Vernessia had a love for all things outdoors. She spent her time playing with friends from the neighborhood, playing sports, and occasionally participating in a good fight. Though she believed in having a good time, she was in love with God and his word. During her adult life Vernessia could be found teaching Sunday School lessons, leading drill teams, and caring for other people’s children at home and professionally. She loved kids, and despite her doubts she would have her own one day. On July 28, 1990 Vernessia married Rev. Willie James Price from Alexandria, Louisiana. From their union was born Ann Margaret Price, the only child between the two. During their time together they help helped raise Frederick Neil Washington, the child of a family friend. On July 15, 2022, Vernessia was diagnosed with cancer. Little did anyone know that five months later she would transition to her heavenly home. Her life was welled lived.
