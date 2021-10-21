Eddie Don Slaughter went to his heavenly home on Friday, October 8, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Sterling White Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m.on Saturday, October 23, 2021 also at Sterling White Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sterling White Cemetery.
Eddie Don Slaughter, 79, of Crosby, Texas, went to his heavenly home on Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Woodrow Burton and Dorothy Nell Slaughter. He married the love of his life, Betty Jean Allen on August 11, 1962 and together they were blessed with five children, Tammy, Nancy, Cynthia, Ricky, and Deborah. Eddie was a firm believer in the Lord; and was a faithful member and an Elder for 2nd Street Church of Christ in Channelview. Eddie was a loving husband, father, Paw Paw, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.
