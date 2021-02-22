Ollie Marie Kay passed away on February 20, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m., officiated by Minister Richard George, with interment to follow in Cedarcrest Cemetery, Baytown, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Marty Kay, Chad Vincent, David Vincent, Jose Alba, Gary Sanders, and Jay Michael Thompson. Please visit www.navarrefuneralhome.com to share words of comfort with the family.
Ollie Marie Kay of Crosby, Texas passed away on February 20, 2021 at the age of 92. She was born on June 7, 1928 in Franklin, Texas to the union of Virgil Carter Bush and Ollie Anderson Bush.
