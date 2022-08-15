Cleveland Levy, Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where the Pastor is Rev. Israel Holmes.
