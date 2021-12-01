George Elliott Crist passed away peacefully on November 29, 2021. In honor of his memory the family asks that contributions be made to the Texas A&M Foundation Corps of Cadets General Scholarship Fund in Memory of George Crist (401 George Bush Dr. College Station, Tx. 77840) or Houston Hospice (HoustonHospice.org).
George Elliott Crist, age 99, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2021. George was born to American expatriates Donald and Mary Crist in Tampico, Mexico on July 5, 1922. He joined older brother Don and, together the family, followed assignments with Humble Oil and Refining Company in Ingleside, Houston and Baytown, Texas.
