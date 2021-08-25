Dorothy Eddleman passed away on Auust 21, 2021. A visitation will be held on August 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr. Baytown, Texas 77521. The funeral service will follow, starting at 1 p.m. There will be a graveside service following at 3 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens.
Dorothy Eddleman, 95, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on August 21, 2021. She was born in Orangefield, Texas, on February 10, 1926 to Dale and Georgia Myers. She was married to Lawrence Wesley Eddleman Sr. for 67 years. She was a loving homemaker and had a passion for bell collecting, thimbles, and snow globes.
