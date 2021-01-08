Shirley Ann Sneed passed away on January 5, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Graveside service will be at Memory Gardens, 8624 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521. Flowers and/or memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House of Houston are equally welcome. https://rmhhouston.org/donate/
On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, Shirley Ann Sneed went to be with the Lord at the age of 69. Born February 8, 1951 in Houston, Texas to Ernest and Dixie Loewe.
