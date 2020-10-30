Gwendolyn (Gwen) Foster Traylor passed away on October 28, 2020. Her family will receive family and friends at Earthman Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m..
Gwendolyn (Gwen) Foster Traylor, 75 of Baytown, Texas passed away on October 28, 2020. She was born on October 10, 1945 to her proud parents, Kathie Mae Lively and Goldie Foster in Goose Creek, Texas. Gwen married the love of her life Jerry Traylor on June 4, 1965 and danced their way through 55 years of marriage. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family. The kitchen was her domain and she was never shy about expressing her prowess there. When she was not in the kitchen, Gwen and Jerry spent their time together traveling.
