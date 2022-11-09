Gene Nolen passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Services are under the direction of Navarre Funeral Home. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11a.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5010 North Main Street in Baytown, Texas 77521. The family requests no flowers. A memorial donation to his church, Trinity Episcopal, may be made if one wishes.
Gene Nolen was born February 15, 1938, to Sidney D. and Julia Labbe Nolen in San Diego, Texas. He passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He was educated in Corpus Christi, Texas public schools and graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1957. He completed his formal higher education at Del Mar College (1971) and graduated in 1976 from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas with a BS in Administration. Gene served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Germany and worked in sales in the Oil and Gas supply sectors of Houston for forty years.
Commented