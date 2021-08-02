Sarah Slayton Wood went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2021. A memorial service will be held for Sarah at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 3811 North Main Street, Baytown, Texas on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Visitation begins at 1:30 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to join in a celebration of Sarah’s life. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Harbor Foundation at www.harborfoundation.com
Sarah Slayton Wood went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband Jean Stephen Wood and daughter Melinda Wood McCall. Sarah is survived by her son Mark Stephen Wood (of Baytown) and his sons Wesley Wood and Whitney Wood (both of Tarkington) and Nathan Wood (of Katy). She is also survived by a daughter Shauna Wood Hartwell, her husband Mark Alan Hartwell (of Katy) and their children Shalinda Hartwell (of Baytown), Caleb Hartwell (of Edmond, Oklahoma) and Katie Hartwell (of Katy). Another surviving grandchild is Chase McCall (of Cleveland).
Commented