Adolph “Sonny” Ruiz III, 48, Bryan, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021. He was born July 16, 1972 in Houston, Texas. Sonny graduated from Robert E. Lee in Baytown in 1990. He worked as a Plant Utilities Operator for Texas A&M University. Ten years ago, Sonny married the love of his life Brandy and they began their journey together.
Sonny was a very generous person who insisted on helping anyone and everyone no matter what. Sonny loved to golf, was a Houston Texans fan, and was an avid reader. Sonny loved to take things apart and put them back together. He was a very intelligent and hard-working man, not only insisting but capable of solving complex problems on his own, from significant repairs to everyone’s vehicles, remodeling plans to his and Brandy’s home, to researching and understanding every part of the equipment he operated at the various plants he worked at. Sonny was the life of the party with an infectious smile that lit up the room, and he never met a stranger. It is impossible in these words to express just how loving and giving Sonny was, and he will be sorely missed forever.
