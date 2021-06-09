Eva Cadena Gamez passed away. A private service will be held at a later date.
Eva was born January 16, 1955 in Floresville to parents Olivia Martinez Cadena and Daniel Cadena and has resided in the Baytown area for the past 29 years. She was a graduate of Floresville High School, attended St. Philips and Lee Colleges, and provided a loving and supportive home for her family. Eva was a voracious reader and checked out thousands of books from the Baytown Library. She also loved taking care of her roses and watching the San Antonio Spurs.
