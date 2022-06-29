Lydia Denise Haggerty passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at New Jerusalem Cathedral of Praise C.O.G.I.C., 210 West Polk, LaPorte, Texas, where the Pastor is Arthur L. Haggerty. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Paradise South Cemetery, Houston, Texas.
