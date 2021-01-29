Gerardo Granados went to be with his Lord on January 26, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 6 p.m. and a go through Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 9 a.m. with a prayer service scheduled for Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Templo De Fe 703 W. Main St. Baytown, Texas 77520. Funeral service will begin Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Templo De Fe 703 W. Main St. Baytown, Texas 77520. Interment will follow in Cedarcrest Cemetery 3010 Ferry Rd. Baytown, Texas 77520. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Blackwell & Vazquez Woodforest Funeral Home 750 Uvalde Rd. Houston, Texas 77015. (713) 453-1900
