Clyde Elton Sloan, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2022. A service will be held for Clyde on Saturday September 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 12535 Perthshire, Houston, TX 77024.
Clyde Elton Sloan, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2022, and went to be with the Lord. Clyde was born on November 4, 1943, in Houston, Texas, but lived most of his youth in Baytown, Texas. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School (class of 1962), he went on to study business at the University of Texas and then transferred to the University of Houston where he graduated in 1968. Clyde met his wife Lee Etta at the University Religion Center and they married in 1968. After graduation, he went to work for Allstate and had a successful 32-year career as an agent until he retired in 2000 and sold his agency to his son.
