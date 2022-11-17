Paulette Kimble Aiken

Paulette Kimble Aiken was called home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The family will receive family and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, and Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. also at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. A Committal service will be held following the service at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery. Following the committal service, the family will receive friends at a repast at the JD Walker Community Center at 7613 Wade Rd, Baytown, Tx 77521.

Paulette Kimble Aiken, 76, was called home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones leaving them to honor her life and cherish her memories.