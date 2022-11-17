Paulette Kimble Aiken was called home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The family will receive family and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, and Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. also at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. A Committal service will be held following the service at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery. Following the committal service, the family will receive friends at a repast at the JD Walker Community Center at 7613 Wade Rd, Baytown, Tx 77521.
Paulette Kimble Aiken, 76, was called home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones leaving them to honor her life and cherish her memories.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
