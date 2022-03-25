George D. Miles, Jr.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Huntsville Church of Christ. Visitation with the family will be held at 1 p.m. prior to the service. George will be interred at Brooke Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in George’s memory to the SHSU Alumni Association, or the charity of your choice. See complete obituary at www.shmfh.com. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Huntsville Church of Christ. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Huntsville Church of Christ.
Commented