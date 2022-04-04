Don Richard Kimball passed away on March 30, 2022. The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 12 to 1 p.m. with funeral services to begin at 1 p.m. Internment will follow at Hill of Rest Cemetery.
Don Richard Kimball, 80, of Cypress, TX passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 30 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Liberty, Texas on February 11, 1942 to R.K. and Sadie Hollaway Kimball. He was married to Earline Barr Kimball for 54 years before her passing in 2019. Richard worked in the petrochemical industry for Oxy Chemical in Pasadena and retired after 35 years.
