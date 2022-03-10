Grace Villarreal passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Visitation for Grace will take place 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Sterling-White Funeral Home (11011 Crosby-Lynchurg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562) with memorial services to begin at 6 p.m., and Rosary to begin at 7 p.m. A memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (1124 Beech St., Baytown, Texas 77520) with interment to follow at Sterling-White Cemetery.
Grace Villarreal, 76, of Baytown, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She was born on February 11, 1946, in San Antonio to her parents, Solomon Flores and Consuelo Flores.
