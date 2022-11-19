Billy Sanders passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Navarre Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Billy may be made to any disabled veteran’s organization of your choice.
Billy Sanders passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at his home in Baytown, Texas surrounded by his wife of 61 years, Lila, and his family.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
