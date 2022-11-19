Billy Sanders

Billy Sanders passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Navarre Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Billy may be made to any disabled veteran’s organization of your choice.

Billy Sanders passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at his home in Baytown, Texas surrounded by his wife of 61 years, Lila, and his family.