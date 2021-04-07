William W (Sonny) Templemire passed away on February 19, 2021. A small intimate gathering for a memorial service for him will be held in Houston, TX Saturday April 10, 2021.
William W (Sonny) Templemire, age 78 of Houston, Texas, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Baytown Methodist Hospital. He was born January 31, 1943 in Missouri to parents Leonard and Mary Templemire who preceeded him in death along with brother Estle. Married in 1964 to devoted JoAnn who preceeded him in death.
