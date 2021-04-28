Susan Marie Philo passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. Memorial services are to be held at a later date.
Susan Marie Philo, 37, of Baytown, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at her residence.
Updated: April 29, 2021 @ 12:16 am
