Offie Land Jr. passed away on October 26, 2022. Services for Offie Land, Jr. will be Saturday, November 5, 2022. Visitation held from 10 a.m. and service to follow at 11 a.m. at Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St., Baytown, Texas 77521. Offie will be laid to rest at Sterling-White Funeral Home and Cemetery, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, TX. Repast at Central Church of Christ, 1004 Market Street, Baytown, Texas 77520
Offie Land Jr., 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Baytown, Texas. He was born January 2, 1949 in Baytown Texas to Offie Land, Sr. and Eva Mae (Burns) Land. Offie graduated from Carver High School where he was a member of the track and field team and played the trumpet in marching band, Class of 1967. After high school he attended Lee College from 1967-1969. He married Mary Faith Land (Bradley) in August of 1969 who preceded him in death in 2008. Through that union was born Shannon Land (Groves) and Melody Land (Dalcour). Offie started his career as a plant operator at Dupont/Invista 1972 and retired in 2014. Upon retiring Offie pursued his love for traveling, spending time with his family and friends. Offie was a member of Central Church of Christ. Offie is survived by his wife of 13 years, Mary Cynthia Wilson-Land, daughters Shannon Land-Groves (Ronald) and Melody Land-Dalcour (Paul), sons Michael Land (Christina), Robert Daniels (Jennifer), and Mark Wilson (Taja), brother, Calvin Land (Cindy) and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
