Wayne Ray Sullivan passed away on May 7, 2021. A visitation with family will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas. Services will follow at 10 a.m. in the Navarre Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. at South Park Cemetery, 1310 N. Main St. (Telephone Rd.), Pearland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ralph and Mary Wilson Scholarship Fund, benefitting students of Barbers Hill FFA. Checks can be made out to Barbers Hill Young Farmers, P.O. Box 231 Mont Belvieu, TX 77580.
Wayne Ray Sullivan, 85, of Cove, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born in Goose Creek, Texas, on October 23, 1935 to the late Andrew Sullivan and Elva Treadwell Sullivan.
