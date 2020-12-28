James (J.W) Kirkwood passed awayDecember 21, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. with the service immediately following at Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 501 Atlantic St., Baytown Texas. COVID19 precautions and guidelines will be strictly enforced. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Alexander's Mortuary, 410 Battlebell Road, Highlands Texas77562.
James (J.W) Kirkwood, 91, of Baytown, Texas. passed away December 21, 2020, with his loving daughter, ReGina and granddaughter, Tiffani by his side. He was born July 21, 1929 to the late Jules Mallett and Ezula Kirkwood, in Ames, Texas. He would later move to Baytown, in 1948. It was there he would gain employment with Weingartens Grocery Store. He would retire in October of 1972. He met and fell in love with the late Maggie Marie Steptoe. To this union one child was born, Andrea ReGina Kirkwood and one God-daughter Annie Mae Freddie. During his retirement he would also join and become an active member of The McNair Masonic Lodge No. 327. He and Maggie were married for 52 years at the time of her passing. He met and fell in love with his second wife, Rachel Nichols. To this union he gained five daughters Linda Forward, Adria Huff (Wilbert), Marilyn Malveaux, Janice Nichols, Yolanda Pickens (Gerry).
