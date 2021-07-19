Darlene Cole Hart passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2021. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, TX 77562. A Celebration of Life will be held in the same location the following morning, July 23 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow directly after, on-site. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be made to the Children’s Fund at Rollingbrook Fellowship Church, 505 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521, or you may call 281-427-1741.
Darlene Cole Hart, 83, of Baytown, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2021. It was in that beautiful moment that she entered the gates of her Heavenly home, was enveloped in the arms of Jesus, and her body was made whole and healthy again. She was reunited with her husband, parents, siblings, and other family members that have gone before her. There is no doubt that the Lord welcomed her by saying, “Well done, good and faithful servant!”
