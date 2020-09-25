Betty Joyce Shepherd passed away on September 22, 2020. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. The funeral service will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Celebrant George Newton will officiate. Interment to follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521.
Betty Joyce Shepherd of Baytown, Texas was reunited with the love of her life on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 85. She was granted her desire to be in her earthly home when the Lord told her that it was time to leave. Betty was born in Houston, Texas on July 28, 1935, and lived much of her growing up years in Crosby, Texas. Her schooling began in New Orleans, Louisiana where she lived for five years. Her mother moved Betty and herself back to Texas where Betty spent most of her school years in Crosby. A move to Baytown had her attending Robert E. Lee High School as a junior and senior. Betty enjoyed involving herself in volleyball and playing the clarinet in band. After graduating from high school where she vowed, “once a gander, always a gander,” she remained actively learning. Modeling showcased and honed Betty’s natural sense of style and elegance and high heels became the daily standard. When learning shorthand, she excelled. Both would soon play an instrumental part in her future career. During the time Betty was preparing for a career, she worked at a soda fountain on Texas Avenue. She noticed a handsome young man who often hung around the fountain area. They eventually struck up a conversation, he continued returning, she began giving him free drinks during the numerous visits, and the rest is history. They soon married and began their life together. Betty Joyce Sanson and Albert Edward Shepherd Jr., whom she lovingly called Shep, enjoyed a long and busy life together. Shep’s aunt, Rose Nettles, who worked at the Harris County Tax Office in Baytown was instrumental in Betty’s hiring at the office. This job was the stairstep for her career when she was transferred to the downtown Houston office as the private secretary for Carl S. Smith, the county tax assessor. This is where her shorthand skills and her poise and eloquence naturally began the beginning of a successful and long career working with Carl Smith. She became indispensable as she ran reelection campaigns for her boss and got involved in additional political and fundraising activities. Betty, along with her husband, found themselves interested in becoming more involved in the Houston area. Both began serving on a variety of committees for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. This began early in their marriage, and Betty continued her involvement until a few days ago. She became a lifetime committee member and recently purchased her season tickets for the upcoming 2021 year. Also, early during her career, Betty’s boss convinced the young couple to purchase season tickets for the Colt 45s who later became officially known as the Houston Astros on December 1, 1964. Even after her husband passed away, Betty continued purchasing season tickets and staunchly attending games. Once it became too difficult to physically attend, Betty traded her high heels for stylish sandals as she faithfully watched and rooted for her team on television. Even the night prior to leaving her earthly family, she intended to go to the living room to watch the game. Not having the strength and energy to move from her bed, she settled for listening to the game on the radio. That is an example of a truly devoted fan. The many facets of Betty Shepherd will keep family and friends reminiscing, crying, laughing, and smiling indefinitely.
Commented