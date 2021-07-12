Margie Faye Bearden passed away on July, 2021. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521 with interment to follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Joey Oliver, Chris Presley, Kelvin Dunnam, Clint Oliver, Chuck Presley and Andrew Dunnam.
Margie Faye Bearden passed away at home on July 9, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born in Damon, Texas on July 5, 1927 to Henry Edward Black, Sr. and Nellie Gertrude Alford Black. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1945.
Allen West, the former chairman of the Texas GOP, has announced he will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in the GOP primary. Former GOP state Sen. Don Huffines and conservative commentator Chad Prather also announced runs for the job. On the Democrat side, former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke and actor Matthew McConaughey are mulling runs for governor. If the election were today, who gets your vote for Texas governor?
Commented