Melvin Alford passed away on January 2, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 am, followed by the Funeral Mass which will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3515 Trinity Dr., Mont Belvieu, TX 77580. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, TX.
Melvin Alford of Beach City, Texas passed away on January 2, 2021, ten minutes after turning 76 years old. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 2, 1945 to Lester and Edna Alford.
