Our beloved mother, Eunice Ruth Webber Peet, age 97, passed away peacefully at home with family and friends present on April 22. Ruth was born in Baytown, Texas, February 23, 1924. She married Nick Peet March 28, 1942. After raising her children, Ruth attended University of Houston and received an elementary education degree and taught several years. She enjoyed sewing, reading, crocheting and crewel. She was very active in choir and taught Sunday school in a Baptist church wherever they lived. She has been a member of First Baptist Church Conroe for 47 years. She loved her family but, above all, she loved her Lord. No words can describe her goodness or faithfulness...her love or joy...her kindness or gentleness. She was such a wonderful example to so many. To know her was to love her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, daughter Karen, and son David. She and Nick raised three children: Carol Dyer (Russ), Dr. John Peet (Betty), and Alan (Sandy). She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Commented