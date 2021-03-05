Geneva Eagleton Gilliam passed away on March 2, 2021. Home Going Celebration will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Washington Chapel Church, 2207 Jones Road, Baytown, TX. The family procession will start from her home at 2318 Harris St. at 9:15 am. Final arrangements entrusted to Robey Funeral Home, 403 W. Sterling Ave., Baytown, TX 77520, 281-428-9911, www.RobeyFuneral.com.
Geneva Eagleton Gilliam was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior, on March 2, 2021. Home Going Celebration will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Washington Chapel Church, 2207 Jones Road, Baytown, TX. The family procession will start from her home at 2318 Harris St. at 9:15 am. Final arrangements entrusted to Robey Funeral Home, 403 W. Sterling Ave., Baytown, TX 77520, 281-428-9911, www.RobeyFuneral.com.
