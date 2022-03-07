Linda Lanice (Leachie) Haffelfinger passed away on March 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11 to 12 pm, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Graveside service will follow at 1 pm, at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521.
Linda Lanice (Leachie) Haffelfinger, “Master Hairdresser”, 72, passed away March 3, 2022. She was born on February 7, 1950 in Baytown, Texas to Noble Leo “Toby” Enloe and Laveda Mae Enloe.
