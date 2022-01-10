Richard Eugene Haun passed away on January 5, 2022. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 to 12 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Sterling White Funeral Home. Services will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be held in Sterling White Cemetery.
Richard Eugene Haun, 78, of Magnolia, Texas, passed peacefully into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ on January 5, 2022 at home with family. He was born in Oregon City, Oregon, August 2, 1943 and grew up in rural Oregon, participated in many athletic and academic programs throughout his high school years, and graduated from Canby High School in 1961. Richard is the third of four children, to his loving parents, Lyle and Juanita Haun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.