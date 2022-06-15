Andreia Lynn Doucette passed away. Services for Andreia will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7122 Whiting Rock, Baytown, Texas. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Rosary: 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Frazier Funeral Home, Baytown, Texas. Phone: (281) 426-5579. www.frazierfuneralbaytown.com
Andreia Lynn Doucette was born on September 19, 1962, in Baytown, Texas to Floyd and Gracie Doucette. She was the fourth oldest child of six children, three boys and three girls.
