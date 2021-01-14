June Torrence Farley passed away on January 6, 2021. Due to travel limitations and Covid-19 restrictions, no formal service will be held. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org/donate.
June Torrence Farley, formerly of Baytown, Texas, passed away on January 6, 2021, at Manorhouse Assisted Living & Memory Care in Richmond, Virginia, at the age of 84. June was born to Edythe Hurd Torrence and Wilson M. Torrence, Jr, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, and attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. She worked as an administrative manager in various governmental agencies in Washington, D.C., before moving to Baytown.
