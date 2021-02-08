Larry Ralph Lawrence passed away on January 24, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Cedar Bayou Methodist Cemetery, 2714 Ferry Rd. Baytown, Texas 77520.
Larry Ralph Lawrence “The Can Man” received his wings on January 24, 2021 at San Jacinto Methodist Baytown Hospital with his stepdaughter Phyllis Dutton, granddaughter Chelby Elkins and Debra McGrew at his side. He fought a battle of leukemia and succumbed to COVID. Larry was a faithful member of Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church.
Commented